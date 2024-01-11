Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,989 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 16,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 63,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

VWOB stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.70. The stock had a trading volume of 169,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,210. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $57.18 and a 1-year high of $64.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.79 and a 200 day moving average of $60.93.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3037 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.