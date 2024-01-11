Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Has $960,000 Holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Free Report) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,211 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 42,818 shares during the quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 550,140 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 187.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 96,229 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 62,709 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 398.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 480,226 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 383,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,062,768 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 218,022 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.79. 36,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,299. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.58. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $6.68.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

