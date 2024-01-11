Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 137.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $519,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIOV traded down $1.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.30. 38,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,814. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $70.68 and a 1 year high of $92.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.87.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

