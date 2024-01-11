Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Invests $306,000 in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 47,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 1,840.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.32. 38,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,575. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.26. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $8.80.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%.

In other news, Director Alan Rappaport purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $28,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,160. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

