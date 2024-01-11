Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report) by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,306 shares during the quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MHD. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 11.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the first quarter worth $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 10.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the first quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the first quarter worth $233,000.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Price Performance

Shares of MHD stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.79. The company had a trading volume of 36,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,164. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $12.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.21.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.