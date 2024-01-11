Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 248.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 38.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth $8,160,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDE stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $26.23. The stock had a trading volume of 356,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,663. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $24.76 and a 52-week high of $28.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.54 and its 200-day moving average is $26.59.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

