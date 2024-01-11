Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYD. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,064,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,494,000 after purchasing an additional 503,412 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,111,000 after purchasing an additional 310,122 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,521,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 289.5% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 285,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 212,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 400.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 100,602 shares in the last quarter. 29.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MYD traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.59. 103,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,316. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $11.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.04.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

