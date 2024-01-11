Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,120 shares during the quarter. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF comprises 3.4% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.56% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $12,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PZA. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000.

Shares of PZA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.08. 544,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,880. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.09. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.69 and a 1 year high of $24.28.

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

