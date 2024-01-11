Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,174 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $8,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 209,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after acquiring an additional 51,887 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,750,000. Foster Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 290,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after buying an additional 18,204 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,194,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,863. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.28 and a fifty-two week high of $37.74.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.