Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 70.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,687 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up 2.6% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $9,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mainsail Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $268,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 222,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,055,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 30,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000.

NYSEARCA:FNDF traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.18. The company had a trading volume of 515,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,737. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.32. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $33.89.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

