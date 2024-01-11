Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Sells 11,161 Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,161 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 17.9% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 10,157 shares in the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 34.4% in the second quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 41,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 10,737 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 2.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 175,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 11.4% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at about $271,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.27. The stock had a trading volume of 95,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,721. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.30. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $9.74.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.0395 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

