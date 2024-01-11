Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Sells 15,894 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 32.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,894 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,484,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,144,000 after buying an additional 1,107,520 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,566,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,622 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,575,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,886,000 after purchasing an additional 379,935 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,827,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,276,000 after purchasing an additional 503,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,430,000 after purchasing an additional 158,816 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,052,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,375. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.85. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $85.28 and a 12-month high of $96.78.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.2757 dividend. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

