Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Sells 23,625 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,625 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $8,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1,226.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 50,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 46,296 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 104,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,728,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.35. 214,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,311. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.51 and its 200-day moving average is $66.71. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $60.99 and a 52-week high of $70.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

