Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Sells 244 Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYF. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 434.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 64.1% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $149,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $181,000.

Get iShares New York Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.06. 19,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,504. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $54.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.11 and a 200-day moving average of $52.47.

About iShares New York Muni Bond ETF

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.