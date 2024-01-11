Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,684 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,684 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $4,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VGLT traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $59.78. 3,423,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,300,378. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.64 and its 200 day moving average is $58.51. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $67.25.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.