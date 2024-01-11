Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,684 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,684 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $4,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000.
NASDAQ VGLT traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $59.78. 3,423,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,300,378. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.64 and its 200 day moving average is $58.51. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $67.25.
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
