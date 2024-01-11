Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Sells 45,413 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,413 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 2.0% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $7,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 461.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.05. 886,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,592,905. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $60.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.93.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

