Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Sells 588 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,157,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $597,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 40.1% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded down $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $103.68. The stock had a trading volume of 277,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,159. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $81.93 and a 1 year high of $105.13. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

