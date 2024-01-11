Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Sells 7,558 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,558 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 2.0% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,462,000 after buying an additional 459,949 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,423,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,559,000 after acquiring an additional 163,932 shares during the period. Members Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 2,930,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,454,000 after buying an additional 117,764 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 67,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after buying an additional 8,772 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 396,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,709,000 after purchasing an additional 33,319 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $148.68. 1,358,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,604,145. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.43. The company has a market cap of $104.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $150.72.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

