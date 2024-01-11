Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Sells 795 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.4% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,464,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of VBR traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $174.92. 258,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,654. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $147.94 and a one year high of $182.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.84 and a 200 day moving average of $165.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

