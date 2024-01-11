Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,945,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,277,000 after purchasing an additional 132,004 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,755,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,610,000 after buying an additional 194,336 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,527,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,454,000 after buying an additional 103,455 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 941,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,911,000 after buying an additional 128,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 760,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after buying an additional 273,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,590. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $10.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.01.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

