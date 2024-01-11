Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,598 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $6,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,501,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $389,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,546,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $15,898,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SGOV traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $100.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,326,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086,324. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.04 and a 12-month high of $100.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.43.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

