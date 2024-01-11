AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $14.50.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AHCO. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AdaptHealth from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.10.

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO opened at $6.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.89. AdaptHealth has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $22.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $804.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.60 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a positive return on equity of 4.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AdaptHealth will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 13,607,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513,026 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,656,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,775,000 after acquiring an additional 355,005 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 18.7% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 3,622,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,962,000 after acquiring an additional 570,497 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 70.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,738,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 29.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,704,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,191,000 after purchasing an additional 388,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

