Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Down 7.3%

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.43 and last traded at $4.45. 563,331 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,146,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADPT has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $658.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.58.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.03). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 47.63% and a negative net margin of 109.04%. The firm had revenue of $37.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.26 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Adaptive Biotechnologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 17.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 329,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 49,451 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

Further Reading

