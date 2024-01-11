Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Shares Up 3.1%

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) shot up 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.91 and last traded at $10.91. 220,694 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 377,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.58.

Several brokerages have commented on AGRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $10.50 target price (down previously from $11.50) on shares of Adecoagro in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America upgraded Adecoagro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut Adecoagro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.05.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.84.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $385.79 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Adecoagro’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Adecoagro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRO. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. 43.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

