Adtran Networks (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.93

Adtran Networks SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.93 and last traded at $20.93, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.93.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.93 and its 200-day moving average is $20.93. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 87.21 and a beta of 0.84.
Adtran Networks SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions for telecommunications carriers and enterprises to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.
