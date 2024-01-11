Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Receives C$13.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.52.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARE. Raymond James cut shares of Aecon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$16.25 to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Aecon Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:ARE opened at C$13.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$856.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Aecon Group has a 1 year low of C$8.42 and a 1 year high of C$14.04.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.24 billion. Aecon Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that Aecon Group will post 0.8298413 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aecon Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

Insider Activity at Aecon Group

In related news, Senior Officer Adam Robert Borgatti sold 10,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.07, for a total value of C$121,282.39. In related news, Director John Michael Beck purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.81 per share, with a total value of C$98,100.00. Also, Senior Officer Adam Robert Borgatti sold 10,049 shares of Aecon Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.07, for a total transaction of C$121,282.39. 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

See Also

