AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Trading 2.8% Higher

Shares of AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.18 and last traded at $11.13. 163,666 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 528,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of AerSale from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of $598.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.33 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $92.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.79 million. AerSale had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 1.90%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AerSale Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AerSale

In related news, insider Frederick Craig Wright purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.31 per share, for a total transaction of $26,620.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $26,620. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $50,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,569,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,622,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frederick Craig Wright acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.31 per share, with a total value of $26,620.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $26,620. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 50.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AerSale

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASLE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in AerSale by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 19,163 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AerSale in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in AerSale in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AerSale by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 917,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,430,000 after purchasing an additional 327,380 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AerSale by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 855,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,449,000 after purchasing an additional 363,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

AerSale Company Profile

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

