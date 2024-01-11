Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 305.3% from the December 15th total of 3,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affinity Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Affinity Bancshares by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 31,618 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 250,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 36,286 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 11,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Affinity Bancshares alerts:

Affinity Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ AFBI remained flat at $15.61 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,038. Affinity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $99.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.36.

Affinity Bancshares Company Profile

Affinity Bancshares ( NASDAQ:AFBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 million during the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Georgia. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Affinity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affinity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.