AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO) Short Interest Down 92.0% in December

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 92.0% from the December 15th total of 69,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGNCO remained flat at $23.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 13,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,201. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.09. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $19.97 and a 12 month high of $24.00.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 1st will be issued a $0.4063 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.