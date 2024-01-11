Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Position Reduced by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,973 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,518,000 after acquiring an additional 797,668 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 2.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,915,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,818,000 after purchasing an additional 119,750 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,195,000 after purchasing an additional 217,810 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 6.1% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,808,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,757,000 after purchasing an additional 218,492 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,506,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,648 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADC opened at $62.48 on Thursday. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $52.69 and a one year high of $75.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.247 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 173.10%.

ADC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.93.

In other news, CEO Joey Agree bought 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.47 per share, for a total transaction of $78,934.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,427,637.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 1,350 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.47 per share, with a total value of $78,934.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,427,637.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 1,700 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.17 per share, with a total value of $103,989.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,748.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 16,050 shares of company stock worth $994,644 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

