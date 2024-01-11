Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD) Short Interest Up 1,007.5% in December

Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,200 shares, an increase of 1,007.5% from the December 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Ainos Price Performance

AIMD stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.86. The company had a trading volume of 49,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,989,366. Ainos has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $9.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Get Ainos alerts:

Ainos (NASDAQ:AIMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Ainos had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 874.50%.

About Ainos

Ainos, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in developing medical technologies for point-of-care testing and safe and novel medical treatment for disease indications. The company offers COVID-19 antigen rapid test kit and Ainos' cloud-based test management App, a cloud-based test management platform comprising an antigen rapid test kit, a personal application, and an enterprise app; COVID-19 nucleic acid test; volatile organic compounds point-of-care testing; Very Low-Dose Oral Interferon Alpha, a low-dose oral interferon alpha formulation based IFN-a's broad treatment applications; and Synthetic RNA developing a SRNA technology platform in Taiwan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ainos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ainos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.