Air Canada Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $4.74 Per Share (TSE:AC)

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Air Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 9th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.74 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.71. The consensus estimate for Air Canada’s current full-year earnings is $3.19 per share.
Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C$3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.98 by C$1.43. The business had revenue of C$6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.08 billion.
Air Canada Stock Up 1.7 %
AC opened at C$19.62 on Thursday. Air Canada has a 12 month low of C$16.04 and a 12 month high of C$26.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,613.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.42. The company has a market cap of C$7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.38.
Insider Buying and Selling at Air Canada
In related news, Senior Officer Jon Turner bought 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$17.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,027.50. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
About Air Canada
Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.
