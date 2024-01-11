Air Canada (TSE:AC) Receives C$29.63 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$29.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Air Canada from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Air Canada from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th.

In other news, Senior Officer Jon Turner acquired 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$17.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,027.50. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AC opened at C$19.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.38. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$16.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,613.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$18.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.42.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C$3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.98 by C$1.43. The business had revenue of C$6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.08 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Air Canada will post 3.191453 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

