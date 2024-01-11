Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AL shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company.

AL opened at $40.54 on Thursday. Air Lease has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $46.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.64.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $659.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.17 million. Analysts predict that Air Lease will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AL. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 126,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after buying an additional 74,067 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,324,000 after purchasing an additional 90,225 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

