Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,327,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 44,081 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $91,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Air Lease by 2.0% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Air Lease by 177.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 17,836 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Air Lease by 2.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA acquired a new position in Air Lease during the second quarter worth $269,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Air Lease during the second quarter worth $761,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Air Lease in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.83.

Air Lease Stock Performance

NYSE AL opened at $40.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Air Lease Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $46.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.35 and a 200-day moving average of $39.64.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $659.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.17 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 20.97%. As a group, analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Lease Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

Air Lease Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.