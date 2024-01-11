Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stake Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $15,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 3.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.1% during the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 4.0% during the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 36.9% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 5.1% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $2,801,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 593,762 shares in the company, valued at $83,162,305.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 3,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $420,453.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,703.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $2,801,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 593,762 shares in the company, valued at $83,162,305.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,323,965 shares of company stock worth $181,857,286. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Trading Down 0.9 %

ABNB stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,299,040. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.02 and a 52 week high of $154.95. The stock has a market cap of $89.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.44.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABNB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.34.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

