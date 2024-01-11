AIREA (LON:AIEA) Stock Price Down 13.7%

AIREA plc (LON:AIEA – Get Free Report) was down 13.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 22 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 22 ($0.28). Approximately 204,652 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 398% from the average daily volume of 41,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.50 ($0.33).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 24.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.23 million, a PE ratio of 796.33 and a beta of 1.00.

About AIREA

AIREA plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing and manufacture of floor coverings in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers carpet tiles and planks for architects, specifiers and contractors in the education, leisure, commercial, healthcare, and public sectors under the Burmatex brand name.

