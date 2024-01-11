AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 76.0% from the December 15th total of 5,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

AirNet Technology Price Performance

Shares of AirNet Technology stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,065. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.99. AirNet Technology has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $1.87.

Get AirNet Technology alerts:

About AirNet Technology

(Get Free Report)

Read More

AirNet Technology Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Air Travel Media Network. The company provides in-flight solutions to connectivity, entertainment, and digital multimedia; in-flight entertainment and advertising contents, including sports, comedies, local attractions, reality shows, commentaries, and documentaries; and internet connections through a network of satellites and land-based beacons.

Receive News & Ratings for AirNet Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirNet Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.