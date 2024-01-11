AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 76.0% from the December 15th total of 5,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
AirNet Technology Price Performance
Shares of AirNet Technology stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,065. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.99. AirNet Technology has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $1.87.
About AirNet Technology
