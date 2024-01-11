Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Shares Gap Down to $23.34

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.34, but opened at $22.82. Akero Therapeutics shares last traded at $22.95, with a volume of 49,512 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AKRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $83.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $60.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $69.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Akero Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.86.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.93 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a current ratio of 20.25, a quick ratio of 20.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.03.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Akero Therapeutics

In related news, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $129,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 185,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,144. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Akero Therapeutics news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 12,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $257,588.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,224,569.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $129,936.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 185,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,071 shares of company stock worth $1,046,321 in the last quarter. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKRO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 24.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 9.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Akero Therapeutics by 616.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 8,691 shares during the last quarter.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

