Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Desjardins began coverage on Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AGI

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGI opened at $12.60 on Thursday. Alamos Gold has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average of $12.56.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $256.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.72 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 6.88%. Alamos Gold’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alamos Gold

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the third quarter valued at about $18,405,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 83,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 26.5% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 267,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 55,970 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 23.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 1,564.3% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 353,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 332,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.