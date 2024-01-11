Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.40.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALEC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Alector in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Alector in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alector in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Alector from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Alector Stock Performance

ALEC stock opened at $7.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $668.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.78. Alector has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $9.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.29.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $9.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 146.80% and a negative return on equity of 74.78%. On average, research analysts predict that Alector will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Marc Grasso sold 4,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $25,431.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,741.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 23,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $132,500.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,019,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,226,846.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marc Grasso sold 4,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $25,431.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,741.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,440 shares of company stock worth $185,926. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alector

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Alector in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Alector by 349.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Alector by 199.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alector in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Alector by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

