Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Receives $129.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.73.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE BABA opened at $71.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $70.08 and a 52-week high of $121.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.87. The firm has a market cap of $181.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.56.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 20,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

