Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 673,000 shares, a drop of 72.9% from the December 15th total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Allarity Therapeutics Stock Performance
ALLR stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.50. 57,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,520. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.50. Allarity Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $657.86.
Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allarity Therapeutics will post -197.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allarity Therapeutics
About Allarity Therapeutics
Allarity Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology therapeutics using drug-specific companion diagnostics generated by its drug response predictor technology. Its drug candidates include Stenoparib, a poly-ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for ovarian cancer; Dovitinib, a pan- tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma; IXEMPRA (ixabepilone), a selective microtubule inhibitor in phase 2 for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; LiPlaCis, a liposomal formulation of cisplatin, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer; and 2X-111, a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer and glioblastoma multiforme.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Allarity Therapeutics
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- 6 largest healthcare REITs to buy and how to invest
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 7 best bank stocks to invest in ahead of rising interest rates
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- How to trade options if you believe a big price move is coming
Receive News & Ratings for Allarity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allarity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.