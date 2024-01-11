Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 673,000 shares, a drop of 72.9% from the December 15th total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Allarity Therapeutics Stock Performance

ALLR stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.50. 57,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,520. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.50. Allarity Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $657.86.

Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allarity Therapeutics will post -197.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allarity Therapeutics

About Allarity Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allarity Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $233,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allarity Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allarity Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $268,000. 10.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology therapeutics using drug-specific companion diagnostics generated by its drug response predictor technology. Its drug candidates include Stenoparib, a poly-ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for ovarian cancer; Dovitinib, a pan- tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma; IXEMPRA (ixabepilone), a selective microtubule inhibitor in phase 2 for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; LiPlaCis, a liposomal formulation of cisplatin, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer; and 2X-111, a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer and glioblastoma multiforme.

