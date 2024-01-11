Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 101,279 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,147,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 101,279 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 1.75% of AptarGroup worth $143,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 57.7% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 60.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 60.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

ATR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.25.

In other news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total transaction of $306,443.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,370.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total transaction of $306,443.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,370.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $403,968.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,646.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ATR opened at $125.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.22. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.89 and a 52 week high of $133.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.58.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.92 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

