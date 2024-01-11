Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,319,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 855,811 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $106,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 955.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Vineet A. Nargolwala purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $27,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,412,162.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALGM shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

Allegro MicroSystems Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $26.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $53.05.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $275.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 24.25%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

