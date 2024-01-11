Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,353,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 106,326 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.11% of Gilead Sciences worth $101,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 12.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,407,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,404,000 after acquiring an additional 271,971 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 247,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 254.8% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.7% in the third quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 44,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $84.50 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $72.87 and a one year high of $87.82. The company has a market cap of $105.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.68.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.38%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.87.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

