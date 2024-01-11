Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,818,361 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $112,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 931,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,809,000 after purchasing an additional 47,349 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 44,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,898,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 168,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,475,000 after purchasing an additional 31,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,631 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $119,796.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,795,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,863,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $119,796.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,795,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,863,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 1,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total value of $78,559.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,597.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,569 shares of company stock valued at $349,890. 9.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on UMB Financial from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James upgraded UMB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.40.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $81.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.84. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $50.68 and a 1 year high of $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $362.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.77 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 16.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.03%.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

See Also

