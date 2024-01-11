Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $107.81 Million Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 924,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,335 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 3.90% of Helen of Troy worth $107,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 25.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.4% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 56.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 6.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 502,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,316,000 after purchasing an additional 32,424 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HELE shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Helen of Troy from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Helen of Troy from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Helen of Troy from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Helen of Troy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $124.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.05 and its 200 day moving average is $115.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12-month low of $81.14 and a 12-month high of $143.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.73.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 8th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.33. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $549.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

Further Reading

