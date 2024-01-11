Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $99.05 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 488,478 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,985 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $99,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Salesforce by 374.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.36.

Salesforce Price Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $264.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $255.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $242.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.16 and a 52 week high of $268.36.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.59, for a total value of $3,878,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,866,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,585,651,865.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.59, for a total value of $3,878,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,866,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,585,651,865.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total value of $27,419,726.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,103,833 shares of company stock worth $269,456,471 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

