Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 824,600 Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,414,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 824,600 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 2.76% of Ashland worth $115,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ashland by 4.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Ashland by 0.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Steph & Co. lifted its position in Ashland by 3.7% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Ashland by 23.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ashland by 1.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ashland

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total transaction of $69,446.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,871.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ASH opened at $81.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.77 and a 200 day moving average of $82.98. Ashland Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.82 and a fifty-two week high of $112.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.57 million. Ashland had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Ashland’s payout ratio is 47.09%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASH. StockNews.com cut shares of Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ashland from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Ashland from $114.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.14.

Ashland Company Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

